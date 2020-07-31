BARNSTABLE – At about 2:15 PM Friday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 132 near Shootflying Hill Road. A sedan that was marked as a Cape Cod Healthcare vehicle appeared to have collided with a pickup truck. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries/ Another person declined transport. Traffic was backed up southbound on Route 132 all the way to Route 6 including the eastbound exit 6 off ramp. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Barnstable crash causes major traffic backups
July 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
