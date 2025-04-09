Barnstable and Harwich fire departments receive state grants for purchase of safety equipment



BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Fire; The Barnstable Fire Department is happy to report that the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and Massachusetts Department of Fire Services have awarded the department $6,250.00 in State Fiscal Year 2025 funding for the Second Round of the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. These funds will be use to purchase much needed personal protective equipment for our members.

The Barnstable Fire Department would like to thank EOPPS and DFS as well as Governor Maura Healey, State Senator Julian Cyr, State Representative Kip Diggs, the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts (PFFM) and the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts for their hard work and support making this equipment grant possible.

HARWICH – Tuesday, the Harwich Fire Department was notified that their grant application for the second round of the Firefighter Safety and Equipment Grant had been approved and that they would receive a partial award of $2645.52.

The original request was to purchase a ventilation fan and a ventilation saw. Based on the award the Department will be able to complete the purchase of the ventilation fan.

This is the second award the Department has received through this program this year, with the first being for training software.

Harwich Fire thanks the Healy Administration and Massachusetts Department of Fire Services for their assistance with this grant.