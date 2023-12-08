HYANNIS – A fire alarm activation at Barnstable High School on West Main Street prompted the evacuation of the facility around 9 AM Friday. A school resource officer reported an odor of natural gas in the science section of the school. Firefighters shut off the gas and notified National Grid to respond to assess the situation. The area was ventilated and students were allowed to return to the building. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable High School briefly evacuated due to gas odor
December 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Issues Update on Route 28 Sewer Work
- Steamship Authority Waives Change Fees for Winds Sunday
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season In Full Swing
- Sunday Journal – Rep. Fernandes Talks State Senate Run
- Public Meeting for Station Avenue Corridor Study Scheduled
- MassDOT Files For Federal Funds To Replace Sagamore Bridge
- Local High Schoolers Invited To Join Climate Ambassador Program
- Provincetown To Hold Forum On Coastal Resilience
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Files Lawsuit Against Former Chairman
- Barnstable Providing Funding to Expand Broadband Service
- Submission Deadline Looms for Verizon’s Cape Fiber Plans
- Provincetown VFW Donates To Mass Maritime Academy In Honor Of Fallen Hero
- Barnstable Sewer Installation to Cause Road Closures