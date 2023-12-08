You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable High School briefly evacuated due to gas odor

Barnstable High School briefly evacuated due to gas odor

December 8, 2023

HYANNIS – A fire alarm activation at Barnstable High School on West Main Street prompted the evacuation of the facility around 9 AM Friday. A school resource officer reported an odor of natural gas in the science section of the school. Firefighters shut off the gas and notified National Grid to respond to assess the situation. The area was ventilated and students were allowed to return to the building. Further details were not immediately available.

