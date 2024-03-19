Barnstable High School graduate victim of double murder-suicide in Miami

CENTERVILLE – A Barnstable High School graduate was one of two women reportedly murdered before the gunman took his own life in Miami-Dade Florida. Miami-Dade Police report that they responded to the Windsor Lundlan Trail Apartments at 7004 SW 40th St. on Saturday night. 25-year-old Meghan Moore of Centerville was found dead along with 23-year-old Sidney Capalino. Police believe Moore’s boyfriend 40-year-old Luis Naploes shot the women before turning the gun on himself.

Moore, a 2017 graduate of Barnstable High School…named a Schreiner All-Star, a League All-Star, and the best offensive player, played ice hockey at New England College (NEC) athletics. NEC Presidence Wayne F. Lesperance Jr. issued a statement saying: Dear New England College Community,

I am writing to you today to share some tragic news. Two recent New England College graduates, Sidney Capolino [2022] and Meghan Moore [2021], were killed this past weekend in Florida. Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

As we pause to process the gravity of the event, it is important that we support and care for each other. If you need support, counseling services are available at the NEC Wellness Center. While it is Spring Break the next two weeks and many of you are not here on campus, please know that our staff are here for you and able to support you. Please reach out to [email protected] to connect with a counselor.

According to her biography, Moore is the daughter of Billy and Marybeth Moore who own Spanky’s Clam Shack in Hyannis. Moore has two siblings, William and Molly.