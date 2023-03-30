Barnstable man sentenced to 10-12 years for stabbing ex-girlfriend 20 times

MARSTONS MILLS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that a Barnstable man was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison for the non-fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend 20 times on August 28, 2021, in Marstons Mills.

Michael Harrington, 35, was sentenced by Barnstable Superior Court Judge Gregg J. Pasquale on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 immediately following Harrington’s guilty plea to charges of armed assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in violation of an abuse prevention order, and assault and battery on a family or household member.

At the plea hearing, Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs established that Harrington laid in wait outside of the victim’s home before stabbing her 20 times with a knife on her front steps. The victim suffered significant injuries and was MedFlighted to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston for treatment. Harrington fled the scene and was located and arrested later the same day by Barnstable Police Officers at Dowses Beach, Barnstable.

The case was investigated by the Barnstable Police Department. The victim witness advocate was Deb McCoy.