Barnstable officer injured in incident overnight

September 27, 2020

BARNSTABLE – A Barnstable Police officer was injured in an early morning incident after reportedly being struck by a vehicle on Phinney’s Lane. Lt. Mark Mellyn confirmed the incident to Cape Wide News saying the officer’s injuries were minor in nature. The Lieutenant hoped to have more information later this afternoon.

