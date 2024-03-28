Barnstable Police announce promotions



HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Robert Bitinas to the Rank of Lieutenant and Officers Jeffrey Jackson and Adam Ruggieri to the rank of Sergeant.

Lieutenant Robert Bitinas is a 15-year member of the Barnstable Police Department who was raised in Lowell Massachusetts. Prior to joining the BPD, he served 10 years active duty with the United States Coast Guard where he acquired the rank of Boatswain’s Mate First Class and earned his Surfman qualification.

Lt. Bitinas has been a field training officer, is assigned to the Mountain Bike Unit, the Honor Guard and has helped run the departments Marine Unit for the last few years. Lt. Bitinas is a firearms instructor and has co-run the firearms unit since 2018. Lt. Bitinas also spent time as a detective in the Investigative Services Division prior to being promoted to Sergeant in 2017. Since being promoted, Lt. Bitinas has spent time as a supervisor for both the midnight shift and evening shift.

Notably, Lt. Bitinas was instrumental in the department acquiring a 31-foot SAFE Boat from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department in 2023. Lt. Bitinas is the Team Leader for the Cape Cod Regional Maritime Response Team. He has served as a member of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team since 2012 where he currently serves as the Assistant Team Commander.

Lt. Bitinas holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Curry College and has completed the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Series. His commendations include two Medals of Merit and a Life Saving Award. He will be assigned as the Evening Patrol Shift Commander.

Sgt. Jeffrey Jackson is a 26-year veteran of the Barnstable Police Department. Prior to being hired in 1998, Sgt. Jackson served in the United States Air Force for 4 years as a Security Police K-9 handler. His duty stations while in the Air Force included Iraklion Air Station in Crete, Greece and Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Sgt. Jackson has spent the entirety of his tenure in the patrol division. For the last 16 years, Sgt. Jackson has served as a K-9 handler having deployed with 2 department K-9’s, Elvis and Rokko. Sgt. Jackson has also been a field training officer and a member of the mountain bike unit.

Throughout his career Sgt. Jackson has consistently immersed himself in the community. Early in his service, Sgt. Jackson was coordinator of the Cape Cod Law Enforcement Memorial March, he has been Emcee of the Annual Blackbeard’s Ride to benefit the SSG Matthew A. Pucino Memorial Foundation since its inception, and he has graciously assisted with many town parades and events throughout his 26 years. Sgt. Jackson has also participated in countless police K-9 demonstrations across Cape Cod and is very active with the Barnstable Police K-9 Foundation. Sgt.

Jackson’s tenure as K-9 handler includes remarkable accomplishments, most notably, the apprehension of a murder suspect who was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Sgt. Jackson also aided in the Watertown search for the Boston Marathon Bomber. Sgt. Jackson has been the recipient of The Chief’s Award, several Medals of Merit, and the Medal of Valor for line of duty exceptional performance in the apprehension of an escaped prisoner.

Sgt. Jackson has earned an Associate’s Degree from the University of Maine in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor’s Degree from California Coast University in Criminal Justice. Sgt. Jackson will be assigned to the patrol division.

Sgt. Adam Ruggieri is an 11-year member of the BPD and was hired in 2013. He was born and raised in Centerville and attended Barnstable High School. Sgt. Ruggieri has been a member of numerous specialty positions and committees over the years including the Field Training Unit, Mountain Bike Unit, Background Investigation Unit, Uniform Committee, Honor Guard, and he has served as the Fleet Officer. He also assisted with both classes of the Police Explorers Program. Sgt Ruggieri previously served in the investigative services division as a rotating detective and as the academy liaison for the Cape Cod Police Academy where he assisted our recruit officers.

Sgt. Ruggieri has been a member of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team since 2017 and recently became an Assistant Team Leader in 2023.

Sgt. Ruggieri received Life Saving Awards in both December of 2018 and January of 2019 for his role in two separate incidents where he administered life saving measures along with other officers. Sgt. Ruggieri has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Plymouth State University and recently obtained his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Anna Maria College. Sgt. Ruggieri will be assigned to the patrol division.