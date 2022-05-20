Barnstable Police arrest six men for sexual conduct for a fee

BARNSTABLE – On Thursday, the Massachusetts State Police, Barnstable Police Department, Boston Police Department Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations (H.S.I.) conducted a mission to reduce the demand of commercial sexual exploitation. An operation was conducted during which law enforcement officers posed as escorts online. A hotel in the Barnstable area was utilized for the operation.

As a result of the joint operation, six individuals responded to the commercial sex advertisement where probable cause was established, they arrived to the hotel, and were subsequently arrested and charged with violating MGL Chapter 272, Section 53A Sexual Conduct for a Fee. The following six individuals were scheduled for arraignment in Barnstable District Court on Friday: 54-year-old Timothy Chapasko of West Yarmouth, 37-year-old Thiago Costa of Brewster, 35-year-old Matthew Crocker of Yarmouthport, 29-year-old Gregory DeOliveira of Centerville, 46-year-old Shawn Egan of Yarmouthport, and 57-year-old Jason Stripinis of Acushnet.