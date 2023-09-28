You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police Chief Sonnabend takes medical leave, Deputy Chief Jean Chailles named acting chief

Barnstable Police Chief Sonnabend takes medical leave, Deputy Chief Jean Chailles named acting chief

September 28, 2023

Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend at his swearing in in 2018.

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend has requested and has been granted “medical leave”. Town of Barnstable spokesperson Lynne Poyant declined to release any other details as to the reason or length of the leave. Deputy Chief Jean Chailles has been named Acting Chief.

