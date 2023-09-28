HYANNIS – Barnstable Police Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend has requested and has been granted “medical leave”. Town of Barnstable spokesperson Lynne Poyant declined to release any other details as to the reason or length of the leave. Deputy Chief Jean Chailles has been named Acting Chief.
Barnstable Police Chief Sonnabend takes medical leave, Deputy Chief Jean Chailles named acting chief
September 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
