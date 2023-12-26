HYANNIS – Barnstable Police responded to a Walton Avenue address about 6:15 AM Tuesday. A female reportedly assaulted two people with a knife. One victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a wound to the leg. The suspect was arrested on charges reportedly related to domestic assault. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable Police investigate stabbing incident
December 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
