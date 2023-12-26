You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigate stabbing incident

Barnstable Police investigate stabbing incident

December 26, 2023

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police responded to a Walton Avenue address about 6:15 AM Tuesday. A female reportedly assaulted two people with a knife. One victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a wound to the leg. The suspect was arrested on charges reportedly related to domestic assault. Further details were not immediately available.

