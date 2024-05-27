New England Aquarium Reports Signs Of White Shark Activity

CHATHAM – With the summer season in swing, the New England Aquarium is reporting signs of white shark activity along Massachusetts coastlines following numerous recent sightings of marine mammals bearing the marks of white shark bites.

In recent weeks a fishing charter spotted a minke whale with a white shark bite in the waters off of Chatham, with Aquarium scientists photographing a seal with fresh bite marks in Plymouth soon after.

As a result, Aquarium scientists are urging the public to be on alert and to stay “shark smart” as they return to the region’s beaches by being aware of their surroundings in shallow waters, avoiding areas with seals or schools of fish, and staying close to shoreline.

Residents and visitors can also report sightings and stay informed of shark activity by using the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The New England Aquarium monitors and studies over fifteen shark species that reside in New England waters throughout the year, including thresher, blue, sand tiger, and white sharks.