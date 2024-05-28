Offshore Wind Sites Proposed East of Cape Cod

EASTHAM – Meetings have started on a potential offshore wind farm area in the waters east of Cape Cod.

Eight new areas for lease have been proposed by federal officials that would total almost one million acres and generate about 15 gigawatts of power—enough for over five million homes.

The closest site to Cape Cod would be about 25 miles east of Eastham.

The Gulf of Maine Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force will discuss the potential plan on Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 at the Hotel 1620 in Plymouth, with a live stream available.

A list of upcoming meetings, both in-person and virtual, can be found here.