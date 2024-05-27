Man Arrested On Upper Cape After Alleged South Shore Stabbings

SANDWICH – The Plymouth District Attorney says a man who allegedly went on a stabbing spree over the weekend is now in custody.

Jared Ravizza of Chilmark allegedly slashed two McDonald’s employees with a large knife at the Route 3 rest stop in Plymouth around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Massachusetts State Police says a preliminary investigation suggests Ravizza is connected to a stabbing attack on four girls at a movie theater in Braintree which happened earlier that day.

The victims all apparently suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ravizza was later arrested in Sandwich after a high-speed chase, and a crash that led to a car fire on Cotuit Road.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Plymouth District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder.