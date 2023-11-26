You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigate two-vehicle crash in Hyannis

Barnstable Police investigate two-vehicle crash in Hyannis

November 26, 2023



HYANNIS – Shortly after 10:30 AM Sunday morning there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 28 at the back entrance to the Cape Cod Mall with one vehicle ending up on the grass in front of a bank. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

