HYANNIS – Shortly after 10:30 AM Sunday morning there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 28 at the back entrance to the Cape Cod Mall with one vehicle ending up on the grass in front of a bank. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Barnstable Police investigate two-vehicle crash in Hyannis
November 26, 2023
