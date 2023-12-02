You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating stabbing

Barnstable Police investigating stabbing

December 1, 2023

CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing. The victim was reportedly driven to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire station on Route 28 shortly before 8 PM Friday. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to respond but it was grounded by bad weather. The victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 