CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing. The victim was reportedly driven to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire station on Route 28 shortly before 8 PM Friday. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to respond but it was grounded by bad weather. The victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable Police investigating stabbing
December 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Christmas Parade Steps off Sunday
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Christmas Wishes and a Stellar Year with Child and Family Services
- Sunday Journal – New Invasive Tick on Martha’s Vineyard
- Eastham Holiday Festival & Toy Drive to Be Held in Early December
- OpenCape Appoints New Board of Director from Cape Cod Community College
- New Recreational Marijuana Store Opens in Brewster
- Video: Author Casey Sherman discusses the importance of filming in Provincetown, MA
- AAA Advising Safety for Christmas Tree Transport
- Route 6 Open After Eastham Crash
- Sewer Construction Resumes On Phinney’s Lane
- Updated with EPD statement: Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 6 in Eastham
- State Provides $500k for Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance
- VIDEO: Two Sea Lions Settle into New Home at New England Aquarium