HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for Alyssa Cormier, last Seen in Hyannis on July 18, 2022.

Ms. Cormier is a white female, 20-years-old, who is 5’4″, 100 lbs. with blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you have an information please contact Detective Jackson at 774-487-6354 or the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3874.