NOAA Taking Comments On Vineyard Wind Phase 2

HYANNIS – NOAA Fisheries has determined that no mortality or serious injury of any marine mammal species is anticipated from the second phase of the Vineyard Wind project.

Vineyard Wind announced it went online with five turbines in January. The project calls for a total of 62.

On Monday, NOAA Fisheries proposed “incidental harassment authorization” for a 30-day public comment period. The proposal includes mandatory mitigation measures to be performed by the developer.

NOAA acknowledged that underwater noise generated by the project’s activities over a one-year period may harass marine mammals, but they described the impact on North Atlantic right whales and all other affected species and stocks as “negligible”.

