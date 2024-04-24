Ruck4Hit Raising Funds for Military Families Friday

MASHPEE – The annual Ruck4HIT event by Heroes In Transition returns this Friday.

The relay race where runners wear 10 to 20-pound rucksacks will kick off from the Courtyard Restaurant & Pub in Bourne and finish roughly 36 hours later at Cape Cod Coffee on Route 130 in Mashpee.

“Our mission states that as every service member is forced to carry the burden of war during active service and beyond, carrying the rucksack is symbolic of hardships endured and the perseverance required to complete the mission,” said HIT Executive Director Nicole Spencer in a statement.

“This event raises funds for Heroes In Transition in our continuing effort to never to leave a fallen comrade behind.”

Ruck4HIT is the organization’s largest fundraiser, supporting Heroes In Transition’s work providing assistance to veterans, service members, and military families through more than a dozen different programs.

This year’s race will have almost 170 participants from all around the northeast as well as Florida.

The organization is also celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

More on Heroes In Transition can be found on their website.