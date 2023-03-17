You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police Officer retires after 34+ years on the job

Barnstable Police Officer retires after 34+ years on the job

March 17, 2023


HYANNISFrom Barnstable Police: It is with great honor that the Barnstable Police Department recognizes the retirement of John O’Hare and his 34+ years of service. As a committed member of the Barnstable Police Department John O’Hare finished his career assigned to the eve shift as a Patrol Officer. During his last roll call this afternoon, John thanked his brother and sister officers for their unending support and friendship.

Johnny O, you will be greatly missed, but certainly not forgotten. We wish you well in all of your future endeavors.

