Update: Barnstable Police have found missing man with alzheimers

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that Sunday at approximately 2:15 PM, Michael Pigo-Cronin, 84, went missing. Michael lives in the area of Wagon Lane in Hyannis and has Alzheimer’s. Michael is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″, frail build, 130-135 lbs, blue/green eyes, circular scar on left temple, mustache with goatee, last seen wearing blue shirt, black puffer jacket, khaki pants with fuzzy slippers. Michael has friends that live in the area of Main St (Route 6A). Michael is believed to be traveling on foot. If you locate or have seen an individual matching this description, please contact Barnstable PD at 508-775-0812.

Update: Barnstable Police report that Mr. Pigo-Cronin has been found safe.