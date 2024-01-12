Barnstable Police searching for suspect who stole vehicle, failed to stop



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for the suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and failed to stop for police. In a report obtained by CWN, Ptl. Eric Rogorzenski wrote that at about 7:50 PM Thursday evening, he observed a grey Hyundia Sonata in the area of Baker Square. Having prior knowledge the vehicle had been reported stolen, Ptl. Rogorzenski attempted to stop the vehicle. While on Camp Street, the vehicle suddenly accelerated and passed another vehicle. Sgt. D’Angelo advised to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons. While checking the area, the vehicle was found abandoned in the middle of Yarmouth Road near Coastal Medical. K9 officer Kramer arrived but an attempt to track the suspect yielded negative results. The vehicle was processed and returned to the owner. Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Barnstable Police at 508-775-0387.