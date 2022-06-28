HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are seeking a missing juvenile. Aiden Sanders was last seen in the Main Street area of Hyannis last Wednesday. Aiden is described as a 16-year-old white male who is 5;9″ tall and 140 lbs. He has light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Yankees hat, black shorts and a black shirt. Police say Aidan has Family in Orleans, and travels off Cape Cod to the Boston, Roxbury, Norwell area. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 or Detectives at 508-778-3820.
Barnstable Police seek missing juvenile
June 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
