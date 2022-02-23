BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying the individual in this video related to suspicious activity in the Barnstable Village area. If you have any information please contact Ofc. Ruggieri at ruggieria@barnstablepolice.com.
Video: Barnstable Police seek to identify subject in suspicious activity case
February 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
