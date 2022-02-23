You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Barnstable Police seek to identify subject in suspicious activity case

Video: Barnstable Police seek to identify subject in suspicious activity case

February 23, 2022



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying the individual in this video related to suspicious activity in the Barnstable Village area. If you have any information please contact Ofc. Ruggieri at ruggieria@barnstablepolice.com.

