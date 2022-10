HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for for a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Hannah Simmons is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a slim build.

Hannah was last seen on September 23rd in Hyannis. She has connections to some locations in Florida and Hyannis. If you have any information about Hannah’s whereabouts please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3820 or non-emergency number at 508-775-0387.