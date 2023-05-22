HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police Sergeant was nearly struck head-on by an alleged drunken driver early Monday morning. According to a police report from Sgt. Nathan St. Onge obtained from Barnstable Police, Sgt. St. Onge was on Bearse’s Way by Walton Avenue around 1:15 AM when he observed a vehicle that had crossed the double yellow line and was coming directly at him. Sgt. Onge activated his emergency lights but the vehicle continued toward his cruiser. Sgt. St. Onge was able swerve to avoid a collision but in doing so struck a curb causing a flat tire on his cruiser. He was able to turn around and catch up to the vehicle which stopped on Bearse’s Way at Bumpus Road. The driver’s eyes appeared to be glassy and bloodshot wrote Sgt. St. Onge. The driver identifed as Jose E. Portilla Calle, 42, of Hyannis reportedly admitted to having a couple of beers. Portilla-Calle was administered field sobriety tests and was allegedly unsteady on his feet. A computer check showed his license was suspended. Portilla-Calle was arrested on charges of Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), Operating negligently to danger, Marked lanes violation, and Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense). He was due to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court Monday morning. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Barnstable Police Sergeant nearly hit head-on by alleged drunk driver
May 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
