DENNIS – Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Ezra Baker Elementary School in Dennis discovered a smoke condition in the building around 5:30 AM Monday. Upon investigation the problem was traced to a malfunctioning battery charging station. No students were at school yet and no injuries were reported.
Battery charger blamed for smoke in Dennis school
November 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
