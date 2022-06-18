FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth shortly before 7 PM Saturday evening. It happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Sullivan Tire. The victim was transported to the Falmouth Hospital helipad to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the collision.
Bicyclist airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Falmouth
June 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
