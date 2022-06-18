You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Falmouth

June 18, 2022

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth shortly before 7 PM Saturday evening. It happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Sullivan Tire. The victim was transported to the Falmouth Hospital helipad to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the collision.

