FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was involved in a collision with a car in Falmouth about 9:30 PM Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Ter Heun Drive. The victim was transported to meet a MedFlight helicopter at Falmouth Hospital to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the collision.

This incident comes after another car vs bicycle crash in Falmouth Saturday evening.