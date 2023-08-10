Bicyclist airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Truro

TRURO – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after a bicycle crash in Truro late Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by Pilgrim Lake about 11:30 AM. No vehicles were involved. MedFlight landed at the Truro Public Safety Facility to airlift the victim. It was unclear if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. According to reports, this incident was first reported by a cellphone automatically calling 911 to report a crash.