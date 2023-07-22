You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist and car collide in Yarmouth

July 21, 2023

YARMOUTH – A bicyclist and car collided in Yarmouth around 8 PM Friday. The incident happened on Route 28 by Luke’s Liquors. Thats the same location a pedestrian was struck Wednesday evening. The bicyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident.

