YARMOUTH – A bicyclist and car collided in Yarmouth around 8 PM Friday. The incident happened on Route 28 by Luke’s Liquors. Thats the same location a pedestrian was struck Wednesday evening. The bicyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident.
Bicyclist and car collide in Yarmouth
July 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Nantucket Shark Researcher Caroline Collatos on Local Sharks and their Rebound
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Greg Skomal Talks Lifetime of Shark Research and Changing Cape
- Commonwealth Wind Terminates Contracts with Energy Companies
- LISTEN: Del Deo Family Open to Dialogue with Park Service
- Shark Research Improving on Cape & Islands
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Weekend
- Beach Closures Because of Contamination Keeps Sunbathers Out of the Water
- Traffic Light Repair in Barnstable Friday
- Monopoly Creating a Cape Cod Special Edition
- Cooperative Bank Announces Grants For Seven Nonprofits
- Electrical Fire, Carbon Monoxide Concerns Close Massachusetts Statehouse for 2 Days
- Falmouth Man Held Without Bail After Motor Vehicle Break Ins
- Martha’s Vineyard Man Charged with Armed Robbery