BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
September 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
