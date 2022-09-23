You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

September 23, 2022

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.

