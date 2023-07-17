JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A bicyclist was critically injured on Joint Base Cape Cod. The incident happened about 5:30 PM. Rescuers reportedly performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist critically injured on Joint Base Cape Cod
July 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
