You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist critically injured on Joint Base Cape Cod

Bicyclist critically injured on Joint Base Cape Cod

July 17, 2023

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A bicyclist was critically injured on Joint Base Cape Cod. The incident happened about 5:30 PM. Rescuers reportedly performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 