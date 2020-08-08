BOURNE – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Bourne Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near the Christmas Tree Shops in Sagamore shortly after 2:30 PM. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously in collision with car in Bourne
August 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
