Bicyclist seriously in collision with car in Bourne

August 8, 2020

BOURNE – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Bourne Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near the Christmas Tree Shops in Sagamore shortly after 2:30 PM. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

