Bicyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Mashpee

July 12, 2023

MASHPEE – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Mashpee Wednesday afternoon. It happened about 3:20 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Southcape Resort. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Route 28 was closed while the scene was worked. Mashpee Police are investigating the collision.

