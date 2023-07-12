MASHPEE – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Mashpee Wednesday afternoon. It happened about 3:20 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Southcape Resort. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Route 28 was closed while the scene was worked. Mashpee Police are investigating the collision.
Bicyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Mashpee
July 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sit-In Protest This Saturday in Support of Evicted Provincetown Artist
- Yarmouth Corrects Drinking Water Issues
- Cape Advocates to Attend Affordable Child Care, Education Rally in Boston
- Tax Relief Bill Focused on Affordable Housing
- Harwich Approves Next Health Director Amid Recent Turnover
- Massachusetts Recognizes Hurricane Preparedness Week
- Local Towns Receive State Grants for IT Infrastructure
- Date Set for Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen
- First West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Found
- Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
- Falmouth Approves $180k for Falmouth Affordable Housing Project
- Bourne Officials Seeking More Thoughts on Library Plan
- Children’s Trust Awards Falmouth Resident with Trust Faces of Prevention Award