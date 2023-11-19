FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured in an accident in Falmouth. The incident happened about 2:45 PM on Oyster Pond Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Falmouth
November 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
