Bicyclist seriously injured in Falmouth

November 19, 2023

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured in an accident in Falmouth. The incident happened about 2:45 PM on Oyster Pond Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

