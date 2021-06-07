PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling off his bike in Provincetown sometime after 2:30 PM. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle trail near Race Point Beach. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation by U.S. Park Rangers. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown
June 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
