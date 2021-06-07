You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown

Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown

June 7, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling off his bike in Provincetown sometime after 2:30 PM. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle trail near Race Point Beach. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation by U.S. Park Rangers. Further details were not immediately available.

