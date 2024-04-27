You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Bicyclist struck by car in Harwich

Video report: Bicyclist struck by car in Harwich

April 26, 2024


HARWICH – A man was injured riding his bike at the intersection of Route 124 and Old Colony Way in Harwich around 3 PM Friday. In the photo you can see two stop signs in the back ground of the photo that tell bike riders to walk across the intersection. The cyclist reportedly failed to stop and was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup causing injury. The victim was conscious and was transported by Harwich Fire and Rescue to Cape Cod Hospital.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha042624 bike accident Rt 28 & Old Colony Wy from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

