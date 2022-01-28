FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Falmouth. The crash happened around 8:30 PM Friday evening on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) between Maravista Avenue and Trotting Park Road. The victim was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Falmouth Police called for Mass State Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) to investigate the crash and urged motorists to seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist struck by car, seriously injured in Falmouth
January 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker: Avoid Travel Throughout Winter Storm
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare Highlights Vaccines and Boosters for United Front Against COVID
- Sunday Journal – Orleans Highlights Affordable Housing Issue
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Finds New Executive Director
- Dukes County Asks Island Residents to Prepare for Storm
- Eversource Geared Up for Potential Heavy Snowfall and High Winds
- Ferry Lines Warn About Possible Cancellations Saturday
- Dennis Police Put Parking Ban in Effect for Weekend
- National Weather Service Forecasts Strong Winds and Heavy Snows
- COVID Surge Peak Past, But Officials Urge Caution
- As Storm Approaches, AAA Urges Caution on Roads
- Barnstable County Officials Preparing for Weekend Snow and Winds
- Governor Charlie Baker Unveils $48.5B State Budget Proposal