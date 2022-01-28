You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck by car, seriously injured in Falmouth

January 28, 2022

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Falmouth. The crash happened around 8:30 PM Friday evening on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) between Maravista Avenue and Trotting Park Road. The victim was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Falmouth Police called for Mass State Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) to investigate the crash and urged motorists to seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.

