HYANNIS – A car and bicycle collided in Hyannis about 2:30 PM Saturday. It happened on Bearse’s Way at Bristol Avenue. The cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Hyannis
July 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Elder Services to give Coupons for Farmers Markets
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Finalizing COVID Relief Allocation
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Author Kristan Higgins and “A Little Ray of Sunshine,” a Story of Motherhood on Cape
- Water Experts Highlight Finance Assistance Amid Title 5 Changes
- State Getting Reimbursement for COVID-19 Call Center
- Local Town Clerk Recognized for Excellence
- Local Officials Praise COVID Response in Region
- Nantucket Home Sold for Record-Setting $38 million
- OceanGate, Owner of the Submersible that Imploded During a Dive to the Titanic, Suspends Operations
- For 3rd Consecutive Day, Earth’s Average Temperature Remained at Record High
- Commercial Fishing Industry Gets $1.6M in Grants
- Cape Cod Healthcare Opening Neuroscience Institute
- Barnstable County Weighs Home Rule Charter Changes