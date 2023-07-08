You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Hyannis

Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Hyannis

July 8, 2023

HYANNIS – A car and bicycle collided in Hyannis about 2:30 PM Saturday. It happened on Bearse’s Way at Bristol Avenue. The cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

