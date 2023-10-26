You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Yarmouth

Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Yarmouth

October 26, 2023

YARMOUTH – A car and bicycle collided in Yarmouth around 6:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Old Main Street by Mill Lane. The cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Old Main Street was closed in the area while the crash was investigated. Further details were not immediately available.

