Black ice possible cause of morning crashes on both Cape bridges

November 26, 2023

Sagamore Bridge
Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – Traffic crashes were reported on both the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges early Sunday morning. No serious injuries were reported but traffic was backed up for a time as officials called for both bridges to be sanded. Traffic is moving on both bridges at this hour.

