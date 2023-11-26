BOURNE – Traffic crashes were reported on both the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges early Sunday morning. No serious injuries were reported but traffic was backed up for a time as officials called for both bridges to be sanded. Traffic is moving on both bridges at this hour.
Black ice possible cause of morning crashes on both Cape bridges
November 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
