You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Black ice suspected after series of rollover crashes during morning commute

Black ice suspected after series of rollover crashes during morning commute

January 23, 2020

YARMOUTH/BARNSTABLE – Black ice is suspected after a series of rollover crashes during the morning commute. At least three rollover crashes were reported in the Yarmouth/Barnstable stretch of Route 6 between 6 and 7 AM. No serious injuries were reported. Road crews were called out to treat the highway. State Police are investigating the crashes.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 