WAREHAM – A fire in Wareham escalated to 3 alarms Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 11 Knowles Avenue. Firefighters from Bourne who battled the earlier blaze in their town were among those called to the scene. The flames tore through a two story home. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Crews evacuated the building and were fighting the flames from the exterior.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.