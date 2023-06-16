Video: Boat and dock fire in Onset draws large response

ONSET – A boat and the dock caught fire in Onset sometime after 4:30 PM Friday. Mutual aid including firefighters from Bourne responded to the scene at the Onset Bay Marina on Green Street. An approximately 26 foot vessel was reported fully involved along the the dock it was tied to. No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

