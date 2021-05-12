TISBURY – Tisbury Police posted this dramatic photo of a vessel on fire at Lagoon Pond in the Hines Point area. No injuries were reported.
Boat burns in Tisbury
May 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
