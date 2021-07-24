You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat in drydock burns in Yarmouth

July 23, 2021

YARMOUTH – Fire destroyed a boat in Yarmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Firefighters arrived at 9 Grant Road to find the vessel on land fully involved. They were able to protect exposures and quickly get the flames knocked down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

