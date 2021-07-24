YARMOUTH – Fire destroyed a boat in Yarmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Firefighters arrived at 9 Grant Road to find the vessel on land fully involved. They were able to protect exposures and quickly get the flames knocked down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Boat in drydock burns in Yarmouth
July 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
