Boater in distress rescued at Marstons Mills pond

MARSTONS MILLS – Barnstable Police and the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) fire department rushed to Hamblin Pond off Route 149 shortly after 10:30 AM after reports a boater was in the water and unable to get back to his vessel. COMM FD quickly launched a boat and reached the struggling victim. He was brought to shore and evaluated. Officials then worked to secure the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.