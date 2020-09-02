MARSTONS MILLS – Barnstable Police and the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) fire department rushed to Hamblin Pond off Route 149 shortly after 10:30 AM after reports a boater was in the water and unable to get back to his vessel. COMM FD quickly launched a boat and reached the struggling victim. He was brought to shore and evaluated. Officials then worked to secure the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
Boater in distress rescued at Marstons Mills pond
September 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mnuchin says Trump Still Wants Virus Deal with Democrats
- Third Virus Vaccine Reaches Major Hurdle: Final US Testing
- Large Antibody Study Offers Hope for Virus Vaccine Efforts
- Sign Dispute Continues in Orleans
- Cape and Islands Airports Receive Grants from the Federal Government
- AAA: Gas Prices Up Five Cents This Week
- Nauset Disposal Moves Trash Bash Fundraiser Online
- September Blood Drives for Cape Cod Healthcare Announced
- MassDevelopment Funds Improvements to Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum
- Medical Transportation Company Offering Drive-Thru Testing This Week
- Wellfleet Honoring Shark Attack Victim with Memorial Bench
- Face Covering Initiative Launched by Take Care Cape Cod
- Xiarhos Wins Primary; Lyons and Forest Lead Race for County Commissioner