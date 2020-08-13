BOURNE – A mariner escaped injury after his small vessel struck a rock off Hog Island at the west end of the Cape Cod Canal around 9 PM Wednesday. Bourne and Onset fire departments and the Army Corp of Engineers all responded to the distress call. The man was not injured but his vessel was disabled and had to be towed in. Further details were not immediately available.
Boater uninjured after hitting rocks near west entrance to Cape Cod Canal
August 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
