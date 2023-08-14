Boil water notice continues in Bourne

BOURNE – Town Administrator Marlene McCollem reports that the boil water order issued last week for Bourne Water District customers will remain in place until further notice.

The Bourne Water District collected samples as required by state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) this morning and sent the samples for analysis. DEP will make a decision about whether to lift or continue the order after reviewing the data.

The Bourne Water District issued a boil water order for its customers on Friday, Aug. 11. The order only applies to customers on the south side of the Cape Cod Canal. The Sagamore Water District and Buzzards Bay Water District are not impacted.

The order was issued after routine water samples collected on Aug. 10, tested positive for E. coli. Immediately after identifying the positive samples, water district officials engaged DEP, and a boil water order was issued.

The boil water order remains in effect for all Bourne Water District customers and will continue until further notice.

This order applies to all Bourne Water District customers, including businesses. All water that will be used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or food preparation should be boiled for at least one minute prior to use, or bottled water should be used as an alternative. Any ice, beverages, formula or uncooked foods that were prepared with water from the public water system on or after Aug. 10 should also be discarded.

To sign up for the Town’s Emergency Notification System to receive additional updates click here.

Customers with questions can contact the Bourne Water District at 508-563-2294 and check for updates at www.bournewaterdistrict.com.

Additional information regarding drinking water boil orders and other public health orders can be found on the DEP’s website here.