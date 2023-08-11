Updated 1 PM: Boil Water Order issued in Bourne after e-coli detected

BOURNE – A BOIL WATER ORDER is in effect for the Bourne Water District until further notice. The Bourne Water District encompasses the entire Cape side of Bourne from the Sandwich town line to the Falmouth town line. For further information contact the district at 508-563-2294 or 508-209-4863.

Further information: Bourne Town Administrator Marlene McCollem reports that the Bourne Water District has issued a boil water order for its customers. This order only applies to customers on the south side of the Cape Cod Canal. The Sagamore Water District and Buzzards Bay Water District are not impacted.

The order was issued after routine water samples collected on Aug. 10, tested positive for E. coli. Immediately after identifying the positive samples, water district officials engaged the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and a boil water order was issued.

The boil water order remains in effect for all Bourne Water District customers and will continue until further notice.

To assist the Bourne Water District in notifying customers, the Town of Bourne will be sending out a reverse 911 message to residents today. There will also be digital message boards placed throughout town with a message about the order.

This order applies to all Bourne Water District customers, including businesses. All water that will be used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or food preparation should be boiled for at least one minute prior to use, or bottled water should be used as an alternative. Any ice, beverages, formula or uncooked foods that were prepared with water from the public water system on or after Aug. 10 should also be discarded.